The Iowa Hawkeye softball team took on the Iowa State Cyclones at Bob Pearl Field on April 29. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 5-0.

Mya Clark was a standout player for the Hawkeyes, hitting a grand slam at the bottom of the sixth inning to put the Hawkeyes ahead, 5-0.

The Hawkeyes continue to play on Wednesday, April 29, against the University of Northern Iowa in Iowa City.