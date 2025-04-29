Photos: Iowa Baseball vs. Illinois State

The Hawkeyes fell to the Redbirds 5-6 on Tuesday, April 29, at Duane Banks Field. Iowa’s record now stands at 31-13 overall.

Iowa infielder Blake Guerin started the game with an RBI, scoring outfielder Miles Risley. Illinois pitcher Carter Monke went seven innings with no walks allowed, and the Redbirds took the lead by earning six runs in the top of the fourth inning. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Iowa attempted a comeback by earning four runs, but that was the last of their scoring for the evening.

The Hawkeyes will go against Washington in a three-game series in Seattle on May 2-4.