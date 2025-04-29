The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa Baseball vs. Illinois State

Samantha DeFily, Photojournalist
April 29, 2025

The Hawkeyes fell to the Redbirds 5-6 on Tuesday, April 29, at Duane Banks Field. Iowa’s record now stands at 31-13 overall.

Iowa infielder Blake Guerin started the game with an RBI, scoring outfielder Miles Risley. Illinois pitcher Carter Monke went seven innings with no walks allowed, and the Redbirds took the lead by earning six runs in the top of the fourth inning. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Iowa attempted a comeback by earning four runs, but that was the last of their scoring for the evening.

The Hawkeyes will go against Washington in a three-game series in Seattle on May 2-4.

Illinois stands for the national anthem prior to a baseball game between Iowa and Illinois State at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The Redbirds defeated the Hawkeyes, 6-5.
