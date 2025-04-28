Politics Notebook | Iowa lawmakers have ‘bad blood’ with ticket bots

Iowa Senate lawmakers swiftly gave final approval for a bill that would prohibit the use of automated bots to purchase online tickets. Now, the bill heads to the governor’s desk for her approval before becoming law.

The bill, Senate File 146, would prohibit the creation of an online bot to circumvent ticket limits, online queues, presale codes, or sales limiting systems.

The bill would require ticket sellers to report infractions within five days at the discretion of the Iowa attorney general. The bill would make violations of the law punishable under Iowa’s consumer fraud protection laws.

The bill comes after widespread issues obtaining tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2023; Swift’s fans say bots and resellers are to blame.

The Iowa Senate also passed a bill last year to prohibit the purchase of more than eight tickets by an individual. The bill never made it out of the House Economic Growth committee.

The bill passed unanimously on Monday.

Iowa Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-Windsor Heights, said she is glad to see bipartisan support for the bill.

“Bots have had a marvelous time ruining everything,” Trone Garriott said, referencing a Swift song. “Iowans have had to become hunters with cell phones to get their tickets. And it is a ruthless game unless you play it good and right. And Iowans know that all too well — it’s like trying to solve a crossword, and realizing there’s no right answer.”

Iowa Senate lawmakers unanimously pass bill requiring accommodations for pregnant students

Iowa Senate lawmakers unanimously advanced a bill Tuesday requiring Iowa’s regent universities and community colleges to make accommodations for pregnant students and students who have recently given birth.

The accommodations made for pregnant students under the bill are similar to accommodations for disabilities required by Iowa law.

Senate File 288 was passed unanimously through both chambers of the Iowa legislature. On Monday, the Senate passed amendments made by the House to define a student as a “biological female” and adjust time extension for exams, degree completion, and leaves of absence to up to 12 months.

Iowa Sen. Jeff Taylor, R-Sioux Center, said the House’s amendments watered down the bill, but the bill is still of value and has merit.

Taylor said the bill will provide more consistency for students rather than having professors decide for themselves whether they will grant accommodations.

The bill lists reasonable accommodations for pregnant students to include:

Taking additional health and safety measures

Allowing a student to reschedule tests and assignment due dates that are missed for reasons related to the student’s pregnancy

Allowing a student to take a leave of absence

Excusing absences for reasons deemed medically necessary due to the pregnancy

Iowa Senate lawmakers advance bill requiring fetal health and development curriculum

The Iowa House advanced a bill requiring instruction on pregnancy and fetal development be added to curricula for Iowa students grades five through 12.

Senate File 175 passed the Iowa Senate Monday in a 33-16 vote. A similar bill was introduced last legislative session but did not receive final approval.

The bill requires students in grades five through 12 to learn age-appropriate and research-based instruction in human growth and development, including a high-definition ultrasound video showing early fetal development.

Under the bill, schools would be required to show students in grades four through six a high-quality, computer generation or animation that depicts “the humanity of the unborn child” by showing human development beginning at fertilization.

The bill requires the instruction and information presented to Iowa students is research-based and age-appropriate. In the bill’s language, research-based is defined as “complete, unbiased information” verified by science and recognized as medically accurate and objective.

An amendment to the bill passed by both chambers changed the legislation to apply to grades five through 12 rather than four through 12.

The amendment also specifies that human growth and development instruction must not include any teaching material provided by an entity that performs or promotes abortions or is associated with another entity that does so.

The bill is now headed to the governor’s desk.