Three Iowa women’s wrestlers claim first place at U.S. Open in Las Vegas

Three Iowa women’s wrestlers claimed first place at the 2025 U.S. Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday.

Brianna Gonzalez, Kennedy Blades, and Kylie Welker dominated in their respective weight classes to secure spots in Final X on June 14 to compete for a spot on Team USA.

Wrestling at 53 kilograms, Gonzalez began her tournament with a first-round bye and powered into the quarterfinals with an 11-2 win by decision. The Hawkeye redshirt second-year then cruised to the finals with a 3-0 victory by decision and a 13-2 tech fall win in the semifinals. In the finals, Gonzalez faced off with Iowa graduate Felicity Taylor, the top-seeded wrestler at the weight class. Gonzalez prevailed in a hard-fought match, winning by decision, 6-5, to bring home the title.

At 68 kilograms, Blades, a 2024 Olympic silver medalist, was the top-seeded wrestler, receiving byes in the first two rounds and beginning her domination in the quarterfinals. Blades wasted no time, winning her first match by tech fall, 13-0, in just over one minute. The Hawkeye third-year rolled into the finals with another tech fall win in the semifinals, 10-0. In the finals, Blades faced Solin Piearcy for a ticket to the Final X. Her domination, to nobody’s surprise, continued in the title bout, as Blades secured another 10-0 tech fall victory to claim first place.

Two-time national champion Welker was in control the entire tournament, cruising to the finals with three technical fall victories, all by a score of 10-0. In the finals, Welker’s dominance continued, defeating Yelena Makoyed, 11-0.

Blades and Welker both won national titles with Iowa at 160 and 180 pounds, respectively, in the 2024-25 collegiate season. Gonzalez also saw success at the national tournament, finishing fifth at 117 pounds and earning All-American honors.

All three Hawkeye U.S. Open winners will return to Iowa next season and help the Hawkeyes search for their third-consecutive national team title as women’s wrestling will begin its first season as an NCAA championship sport in 2025.