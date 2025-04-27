Photos: Iowa Baseball vs. Indiana

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 10-0 at Duane Banks Field on Sunday, April 27. This concludes the series, Iowa taking all three games, two of which enacted the mercy rule.

Iowa utility player Andy Nelson had two home runs, and his season total is now at four. Infielder Gable Mitchell had a good game, earning two runs and two hits, including a three-run hit. Reece Beauter and Ben DeTaeye were the pitchers for the Hawkeyes. Together, they struck out eight batters and only allowed three hits.

The Hawkeyes will be back at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, April 29, at 6 p.m. CST, to face Illinois State.