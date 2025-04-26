Press Box Banter | Grace Smith on growing with women’s basketball

When Grace Smith began her career as a photojournalist, Carver Hawkeye Arena was packed with fans–cardboard cutout fans, that is. In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grace Smith began following Iowa Women’s Basketball and Caitlin Clark. Five years later, Smith has taken her talents to the IndyStar, where she photographs the Indiana Fever.

On this episode of Press Box Banter, Smith shares stories from covering the Big Ten tournaments, the WNBA, and more. In her time at Iowa, Smith contributed to the “More than a Moment,” Iowa Women’s Basketball Book.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics, make predictions for upcoming games, and feature a special guest.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Brad Schultz and Matt McGowan and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on April 4 and April 11.