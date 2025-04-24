Two takeaways from Iowa softball’s victory over Drake on Wednesday

The Iowa softball team extended its winning streak with a 4-0 victory over Drake at Bob Pearl Field on Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes maximized pitching efforts from Jalen Adams and Talia Trenton to lead the team to its seventh shutout of the season. So Iowa moved to 29-16 after winning its fourth game in a row, now sitting in fifth place in the Big Ten with a 10-6 record as the postseason nears.

Adams and Trenton lead a shutout

Starting pitchers Adams and Trenton have been catalysts for the Iowa pitching staff this season, totaling 256 of the 284 total innings pitched.

Against the Bulldogs, they again carried the load, pitching all seven frames and leading another shutout effort.

Trenton started the game with almost six innings pitched, totaling the same number of hits and strikeouts with five each. Adams entered in the sixth inning in relief, getting out of a small jam and finishing the game with a strong final inning.

Hawkeyes keep hot streak alive

The Iowa softball team has won eight of its last 10 contests after losing a series to Nebraska on April 4. But the Hawkeyes currently sit on the outside looking in at the NCAA tournament with many college softball media outlets leaving Iowa just off the bubble.

Postseason hopes are still alive, though, as the final two conference series are against bottom teams in the Big Ten — Rutgers and Michigan State — making those must-win games.

If the Hawkeyes can pull off a pair of sweeps, the team’s performance in the Big Ten tournament will be even more important, a run sure to solidify a spot.

Up next

Iowa returns to action this weekend with a road trip to East Lansing, Michigan, for Michigan State. The Spartans sit in 12th place in the conference with a 4-12 record.

The series starts on Friday, April 25, at 4:00 p.m. Coverage for all three games will be on Big Ten Plus.