Review | ‘Andor’ season two doesn’t miss a beat

The opening minutes of “Andor” season two find our hero Cassian in the middle of yet another rebel escapade — this time, to steal a particular TIE fighter under the guise of an imperial test pilot. Before he can pull it off, though, he takes a moment to converse with his co-conspirator — a newer member of his rebel faction who hasn’t done anything like this before.

Cassian assures her the cause they’re fighting for is worth it, a moment of passion that would have felt completely out of character in the first season. In this moment, he’s speaking to a version of himself from the past, a version who had doubts about joining the fight against the Galactic Empire. But thanks to the trials he faced last season, he is an established member of the rebellion.

With that, “Andor” season two kicks off with a three-episode premiere, with three episodes releasing every week until May 6.

Season one saw Cassian Andor go from humble civilian life to understanding the need for rebellion. Other storylines paralleled his journey, following various individuals across the galaxy affected by the Empire’s oppression, even within the Empire itself.

It’s safe to say that in the three years since the first season aired, the crew didn’t forget what made the show work. The latest batch of episodes has enough action, political drama, and strangely riveting dinner conversations to fill a feature film.

After Cassian’s TIE fighter heist predictably hits a few wrinkles, he’s left at the mercy of a fracturing rebel faction on the brink of ballooning its tensions into full-on massacre. It was interesting to see how much division could occur between people who were theoretically on the same side.

The show’s other plot threads took a minute to get going, but once they did, they were just as interesting. It was heartbreaking watching Senator Mothma guide her daughter into an arranged marriage all in the name of securing aid from an old friend of hers, especially when the offer started to buckle. Sometimes people give everything they have, and it’s still not enough.

It was also interesting to catch up with Syril and Dedra, the imperials who butted heads in season one but now appear to be romantically involved. Their storyline, which chronicled the two of them having dinner with Syril’s mother for the first time, felt incredibly awkward and authentic. I couldn’t look away.

Still, the most uncomfortable narrative thread was Bix’s. After suffering severe trauma at the hands of the Empire last season, what does she get as a reward? A peaceful homestead life is interrupted by a probing imperial officer making unsolicited sexual advances.

I’ve seen a lot of Star Wars, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen it go there.

“Andor” remains a slow burn. The payoff rarely happens immediately, but if you stick with its three-episode arc structure, you’ll find the climax incredibly rewarding. Not only do they save the most exciting action for said climaxes, they also set up a new status quo for the next batch of episodes, always keeping the narrative interesting.

With its first three episodes, Season 2 of “Andor” has already proved its promise. I can’t wait to follow along for the next few weeks.