USG swears in 2025-26 administration

Following lengthy periods of debate, the University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government made a series of votes and confirmations for the 2025-26 academic year at its senate meeting on Tuesday.

USG swore in 2025-26 President-elect Thomas Knudsen and Vice President-elect Emily Cross following an uncontested bid for Senate leadership. Cross swore in the 2025-26 student senate.

Cross then opened the floor to nominations for the 2025-26 speaker of the Senate. Two names were nominated: Sen. Charlie Brink and Sen. Peyton Pentico.

Pentico won with 80 percent of the vote. Both candidates were provided five minutes to address the Senate before opening up to questions from senators. The primary topics of debate involved Brink’s comments during her speech regarding adjusting debate periods during Senate sessions. Brink said she would prioritize reducing redundancies during the debate process.

Some senators, such as Sen. Cole Nelson, voiced their opinions that this prerogative would limit Senate voices.

“I think debate is critical for the success of the Senate,” he said. “I think we’re here to represent the student body. And I think all voices should be able to be deferred and not limited in any way. Obviously, keeping debate productive is important, but I think we’re here to represent the diverse perspectives of what the student body has to say.”

Sen. Matiana Edmonds won the election for the office of Speaker Pro Tempore for the senate with 77 percent of the vote. She ran against two other senators, Sen. Noah Davidson and Sen. DW Beltz.

The 2025-26 USG Student Judicial Court and Executive Cabinet were also sworn in at the meeting.