Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s bounce-back victory over St. Thomas

After a shocking loss to Western Illinois on Tuesday, Iowa baseball had only one day to regroup before returning to action against St. Thomas.

The Hawkeyes were ready to respond right from the opening pitch, dispatching the Tommies 15-5 in eight innings via a run rule, improving to 27-11 on the season.

Here are three takeaways from the bounce-back victory:

Scorching hot start

Following a dismal offensive performance the night before, the Iowa bats came to play. The Hawkeyes scored seven runs in the first three innings, including a four-run second.

The scoring in the second was capped off by a moonshot two-run homer from Ben Wilmes. The ball left his barrel towards left field at 97 MPH and traveled 375 feet with a 40-degree launch angle.

“Ben is feeling it right now,” head coach Rick Heller said after the game. “He’s seeing it real good. It’s always good when he’s doing well.”

Iowa took advantage of 14 free bases given by the Tommies. The free bases were made up of 11 walks and three hit batters, allowing the Hawkeyes to total 15 runs on 13 hits.

After two scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth for the Iowa offense, catcher Daniel Rogers broke open the scoring in the sixth with a two-RBI single to right, a crucial portion of a four-run inning that put this game to bed.

Consistent hitting

The hot hitting was not just from Wilmes and Rogers. Iowa saw offensive contributions up and down the lineup, with eight different hitters recording at least one hit. Four Iowa hitters recorded at least two hits on the night, with Gable Mitchell leading the way with three.

All but five Hawkeye hitters drove in at least one run, as Iowa sent 14 batters to the dish. Blake Guerin led the way with three walks in three plate appearances, and Rogers led the team with three RBIs.

The Iowa offense was not only consistent in quality at-bats, but also spreading out their runs through the contest.

The Hawkeyes scored in all but two innings, and put up three or more runs in the second, sixth, and eighth, where Reese Moore drove a double to right-center to end the game early.

Ben DeTaeye shines in second career start

Fifth-year left-handed pitcher Ben DeTaeye got the starting nod for Iowa. In just his second career start, DeTaeye tossed four innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six.

“It was great to see him have success,” Heller added. “He’s had some unlucky outings and some things that didn’t go his way, so it was good to have him pick the team up tonight.”

Perhaps the most impressive stat for DeTaeye was that he didn’t allow any walks, as free bases have been a lurking issue for the Hawkeye pitchers, especially the relief arms.

Wednesday was the first start since the 2021-22 season for DeTaeye, as the majority of his work has been from the bullpen. Prior to Wednesday’s contest, the lefty had pitched to a 4.35 earned run average in 20.2 innings of relief with 31 strikeouts.

“I just hope that it continues to build his confidence,” Heller said about DeTaeye’s start. “He did a really good job against a team that had good numbers, and I think it was a pretty decent matchup for him with the left-handers for sure.”

Up Next

The Hawkeyes return to Banks Field on Friday, April 25, to kick off a series against Indiana. First pitch is scheduled for 6:02 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.