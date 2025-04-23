Songbird Sanctuary Park takes flight for Hills residents

Songbird Sanctuary Park, located at 200 Main St. in Hills, Iowa, marks a significant milestone in the city’s ongoing efforts to add green space and promote outdoor activities for its residents, Tamara Frembgen-Kesner, Hills’ deputy city clerk, wrote in a press release.

An email sent to The Daily Iowan states the park was funded in large part by a $50,000 Resource Enhancement and Protection, or REAP, grant, with the City of Hills contributing approximately $5,200 toward the project.

REAP is a state program, administered by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, that invests in the enhancement and protection of the state’s natural and cultural resources.

“I hope [people] enjoy it enough that they decide they want to make their own backyards for tree spaces, because just having green grass just doesn’t cut it for insects,” Frembgen-Kesner said.

The Songbird Sanctuary Park will potentially attract a variety of Iowa native birds, such as the American Goldfinch, Downy Woodpecker, and the Cedar Waxwing. To do so, native plants, specifically ones that bloom in the spring and provide berries, were seeded, including serviceberry trees, gray dogwood, and red chokeberry.

The park will provide birds with shelter with an eastern pine tree, and food with two bur oak trees supporting over 500 species of caterpillar each.

“When we put in the pollinator garden, we’re hoping that we grow more caterpillars for birds to eat,” Frembgen-Kesner said.

Executive Director of the Johnson County Conservation Board Brad Freidhof said even these small events can make a big impact on conservation.

“[The city] is really making a great park here, and it’s a demonstration for all of the citizens of Hills. We think this is a really monumental undertaking, and we think it’ll pay great dividends for the community,” Freidhof said.

Freidhof is not the only one who is excited to see this park grow and evolve. Jessica Walker, community development specialist at the East Central Iowa Council of Governments and a hometown pride coach through Keep Iowa Beautiful, hopes it will be a place for birds to congregate and for people to connect to nature, and for it to be a gathering space for the community.

Walker has been involved in selecting an artist from the University of Iowa to design a mural across from the park.

“It will be installed in May, on the wall of the fire station,” Walker said. “We feel like it’ll be a nice complement to the park and really just kind of transform downtown.”