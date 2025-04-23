Iowa women’s basketball finds commitment from Chazadi “Chit-Chat” Wright

Iowa women’s basketball is working hard to fill the vacancy at the guard position left in the wake of fourth-year Lucy Olsen’s move to the WNBA and first-year Aaliyah Guyton’s transfer to Illinois — with the Hawkeyes’ latest recruiting move the acquisition of first-year Chazadi “Chit-Chat” Wright on Wednesday.

A 5-foot-5 guard from Georgia Tech who started 12 contests this season, Wright stands smaller than fellow first-year Iowa guards such as a 5-foot-10 Taylor Stremlow and a 6-foot-1 Teagan Mallegni, but the rising second-year’s numbers show a lot of promise.

Wright averaged 7.2 points per game this season, which would put her at No. 5 on this year’s roster of Hawkeyes, with three of the top four now graduating. Add in 2.6 assists and a modest 2.2 rebounds per game, and Wright is already shaping up to be one of the most effective players on next year’s roster. That’s especially with experience in the NCAA tournament where the ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets fell to Richmond in the first round.

The Atlanta native’s shooting consistency is near Iowa’s sweet spot as well with her 32 percent accuracy from downtown just below the Hawkeye average of 34.8 percent and her 89 percent free throw accuracy much greater than Iowa’s cumulative 72.1 percent, which factored into a number of contests during the 2024-25 season.

While the Hawkeyes aren’t exactly a team that has built lineups around the transfer portal, some of the picks that Iowa has made have paid off, with Olsen, a Villanova transfer who led the team with 17.9 points per game this season, the latest example. Rising fifth-year Kylie Feuerbach, picked up by the Hawkeyes from Iowa State, is expected to make an impact of her own in her final season of eligibility.

Wright joins returners like Stremlow and Feuerbach, as well as newcomers like Addie Deal, in a solid guard lineup for the 2025-26 season, which will mark the second season of tenure for head coach Jan Jensen.