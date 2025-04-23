IMU to see renovations following Iowa Regents’ approval

AMES — The Iowa Board of Regents approved the University of Iowa’s request to renovate the Iowa Memorial Union, or IMU, a longstanding structure and student hub built in 1925.

The 100-year-old building is currently home to the university’s undergraduate student government, bookstore, Iowa Hawk Shop, and more.

Despite contention, the regents approved the $81.4 million renovation project. The UI brought the renovation proposal to the regents’ February meeting, where it was sent back to the university amid concerns surrounding approval of federal grants.

The proposal brought to the regents Wednesday was not altered from its initial presentation in February. The renovations are set to be funded by the university’s undergraduate and graduate student fees, along with UI Student Health reserve funds.

The renovated IMU will house upgraded and expanded food service options, meeting spaces, multipurpose rooms, and the existing UI Student Health.

Currently, Student Health is housed across the Iowa River on the west side of campus in the Westlawn building. The building is slated to be razed, eliminating $32 to $37 million in deferred maintenance funds.

With this relocation, student care resources will be centralized, providing student health, wellness, and counseling.

The Iowa House Hotel, which was added to the union in 1965, permanently shuttered its doors in February.

The renovations will be conducted in multiple phases beginning in the fall of 2025. The completion date is set for the spring of 2027.

Rod Lehnertz, senior vice president for Finance and Operations and university architect, said he had multiple conversations with Student Life, and the building was looked at in additional detail. Lenhertz said the renovations will address over $55 million in deferred maintenance as well as aging within the facility.

Regent Robert Cramer expressed his support for the project, particularly because of student reception to the project.

“That [student approval] is a big statement, and I don’t see that from students very often,” Cramer said.

Kramer also said the project will be a good recruiting tool for the university.

“Even bigger than that [recruiting tool] is just the added space and the enabling it does for future projects,” Cramer said.

Regent David Barker previously expressed concern with the project in February and held firm in his decision, voting no on the project.

“I am voting no on this project, not because I think it is a bad project, but I’m not convinced that it is necessary. I think there is a big difference between desirable and necessary,” Barker said.

Barker said because the financial state of higher education is changing rapidly, pausing larger projects makes sense.

Lehnertz said addressing the much deferred maintenance is an effort to ensure the building lasts.

“We want to make sure the building stands the test of time for our students as an epicenter for the students on campus, and we are very excited about the project,” Lehnertz said.