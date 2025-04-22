Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s midweek drop to Western Illinois

The Iowa baseball team dropped a non-conference midweek of downsides to Western Illinois at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Tuesday night.

The Hawkeyes fell to the Leathernecks by a final score of 7-3, and the Iowa offense left 12 men on base while the pitchers allowed 10 free bases. The Hawkeyes went just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and allowed 10 free bases.

Daniel Wright limits damage in tough innings

Iowa graduate transfer Daniel Wright got the start, his first on the year for the Hawkeyes and just his 12th in his Division I career. Wright tossed three innings, giving up just one run on five hits and striking out three.

The successful outing didn’t come easily for Wright as his first two pitches resulted in two singles for the Leathernecks. A walk then loaded the bases with nobody out.

Western Illinois got on the board with a fielder’s choice before Wright induced two flyouts to end the threat. The Hawkeye righty saw more trouble in the second and third as well.

A single and stolen base put another man in scoring position in the second, and Wright shut down that threat with two strikeouts and a lineout.

In the third, another leadoff single was tacked onto Wright’s stat sheet, but he responded with two quick outs before a single and a walk loaded the bases for the second time. Wright struck out the next Leatherneck batter in just three pitches to end the inning.

Missed opportunities

Iowa had numerous chances to put up runs throughout the game but couldn’t find the hit to deliver the blow.

The Hawkeyes left 12 men on base and went just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position. The Iowa hitters recorded at least one hit in all but one inning.

“It was a combination of bad luck,” head coach Rick Heller said after the game. “We hit a bunch of balls in the third, fourth, and fifth that were smoked that we didn’t get rewarded for.”

While the Hawkeyes couldn’t find the hit to blow anything open, it wasn’t without a good effort. Many of the balls put in play by the Iowa batters were hit hard but just couldn’t find the turf.

“When we tried to get things going and were in a good place, we had some horrendous at-bats at the wrong time,” Heller said.

Sloppy plays

While the Hawkeyes had just one recorded error, the pitching and defense were sloppy all game. The Iowa pitchers walked eight total batters and hit two more.

The pitching mistakes were only made worse by continued mistakes by the Hawkeye defense. Iowa’s pitchers threw three total wild pitches, one from Chas Wheatley and two from Justin Hackett.

While they were ruled as wild pitches, two of them could’ve been put on catchers Reese Moore and Daniel Rogers as Western Illinois scored on two of the Hawkeye mishaps.

The defensive mistakes from both catchers loomed large all game. A potential out on a foul pop-up was dropped due to miscommunication between Moore and third baseman Jaixen Frost, causing a collision between the two.

Rogers checked in the game for Moore in the sixth, but the miscommunication didn’t stop. In the seventh inning, Rogers attempted a pick-off to second base, but nobody was able to cover the base in time as the runners advanced on a throw that wound up in center field.

Up next

Iowa returns to action on Wednesday, April 23, where it takes on St. Thomas in a non-conference contest at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. First pitch will be at 6:02 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.