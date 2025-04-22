Politics Notebook | Iowa House approves bill requires 80 percent of UI College of medicine, dentistry students be Iowa residents

Iowa House lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would require 80 percent of students at the University of Iowa College of Medicine and College of Dentistry be Iowa residents or to have attended undergrad in the state.

The bill, House File 516, was approved mostly on party lines and now heads to the governor for her signature before becoming law.

The bill also requires University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to give Iowa residents preference in awarding residency positions and they are required to provide a rural practice rotation for primary care residencies.

The bill also requires that the UI give priority to Iowa residents in admissions for the College of Medicine and the College of Dentistry.

According to a fiscal analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, revenues to the University of Iowa Colleges of Medicine and Dentistry are expected to reduce by more than half a million dollars in fiscal 2027, and $2.3 million by fiscal 2030.

Republican lawmakers said the bill is designed to help retain the physicians that state tax dollars help train as the state faces a doctor shortage.

“This is a part of a package of growing our own training physicians and retaining them,” Iowa Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, said during debate Tuesday.

The bill was amended to require that the UI report the reason that the university denied admission to the Colleges of Medicine and Dentistry for any Iowa residents who applied to the colleges.

Iowa Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankenny, said the requirement is an overreach.

“It really feels like something that strikes me as legislative overreach or micromanagement for a university to have to report to the legislature specific reasons why a student was not accepted rather than just complying with the policy itself that has been established,” Matson said.

Iowa House gives final approval for bill requiring accommodation requirements for pregnant students

Iowa House lawmakers gave final approval to a bill Tuesday requiring Iowa’s regent universities to make reasonable accommodations for pregnant students that are similar to accommodations for disabilities required by Iowa law.

The bill, Senate File 288, passed unanimously in the Iowa House Tuesday and sent the bill to the governor’s desk for her signature.