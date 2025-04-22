Point/Counterpoint | Who will be Iowa football’s breakout player at spring practice?

Sam Phillips

The name Sam Phillips is probably not too familiar for most Iowa football fans, and it’s understandable. Phillips is a wide receiver who transferred to Iowa at the start of the spring semester after playing three seasons at Chattanooga.

Phillips joins a very interesting receiving core with the Hawkeyes.

In 2024, there was no question that the Iowa air attack was subpar, even with some promising looks from young receivers like Reece Vander Zee.

The true freshman hauled in two impressive touchdown catches in the Hawkeyes’ 40-0 victory over Illinois State in week one last year, but a foot injury held back his production and playing time for the remainder of the season.

Phillips brings an attribute that Iowa has wanted for a long time — a deep threat.

Phillips averaged 16.4 yards per catch last season and recorded three games with over 100 yards.

His best game in 2024 came in a 24-21 loss to Georgia State, where he pulled in eight receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 185 pounds, Phillips is certainly not a jump ball type of receiver but rather one who will take the top off the defense. Generally speaking, he also has the ability to create big plays after the catch.

In his monster game against Georgia State last season, 101 of his 195 yards came after the catch, including an impressive 84-yard touchdown reception.

I believe Phillips will shock lots of Hawkeye football fans and draw quite a few eyes at the spring practice on April 26 due to his deep threat and post-catch abilities and will make some big plays at the open practice.

Along with four of five other transfers for Iowa this season, Phillips was not listed on the official depth chart when it was released in March.

However, Hawkeye fans should be prepared for Phillips to be in the number two slot receiver position during the open practice and keep an eye out for some deep shots.

Jonah Pace

Although a lot of Iowa’s recruitment work has been based around positions like quarterback, a strong defense has been a Hawkeye hallmark in recent years. That’s why Jonah Pace, a defensive lineman transfer from Central Michigan, has a chance to make a big impact.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 285 pounds, the Marengo, Illinois, native brings size, skill, and experience to Iowa’s table. After taking a redshirt year in 2021, Pace played in all 12 games for the Chippewas the next season, during which he saw 138 plays and made four tackles.

By the time of the 2024 season, those numbers had grown to 34 tackles in the same amount of games, this time as a starter. This past season also saw four sacks, six quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble. A career-high of six tackles came against Northern Illinois who, let’s not forget, made a splash of their own this season with a 16-14 win against Notre Dame.

It’s safe to say Pace made an impact at Central Michigan, and his ranking at second on the team in terms of tackles for loss in the 2024 season is a perfect example. Eleven tackles for a loss of 46 yards this past season alone? Sounds like a solid candidate for the Hawkeye roster.

Iowa is a team that has been widely known for its defense in recent years. In fact, at the end of this past season, the Hawkeyes were ranked fifth in the Big Ten and 11th nationally in scoring defense, allowing just shy of 18 points from opponents per game.

Now, with the departure of several key players, such as defensive back Jermari Harris, Iowa’s defense is in the process of filling that gap to ensure the integrity of the Hawkeye defense remains as strong and viable as ever.

While Pace may not have played the Big Ten gauntlet just yet, he’s no stranger to tough competition, either, thanks to past matchups such as Notre Dame in the 2023 season, where the lineman recorded two tackles.

Defense has won games for Iowa in these last few seasons. With Pace now a part of that defense, he’s definitely a player to watch this spring.

