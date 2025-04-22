Iowa women’s track and field freshman phenoms shine in first-year

The Iowa track and field team entered the 2024-25 season riding a wave of momentum. The Hawkeyes had success on the track but also enjoyed great triumph looking to the future, securing three crucial prospects ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Alivia Williams, Damaris Mutunga, Chioma Nwachukwu entered the year with lofty expectations, and they have certainly met those goals.

“Those three are probably three of the most highly decorated incoming 400 runners we’ve ever had,” long sprint coach Jason Wakenight said.

In their short time here, the trio has managed to accomplish feats some athletes never do.

Hailing from Asaba, Nigeria, Nwachukwu has earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, placed third at the Big Ten championships, and holds the best 400-meter time in Iowa program history at 51.26 seconds.

And from Machakos, Kenya, Mutunga has recorded numerous accolades, including second-team All-Big Ten honors. The first-year also claimed multiple Big Ten Freshman of The Week honors and holds the second best 600-meter time, 1:27.77, and fourth-best 400-meter time, 52.13, in program history.

“Chioma and Damaris, they are both very, very talented athletes,” Williams said. “Always push me to be better, and they’re always very optimistic.”

Finally, from Groveland, Florida, Williams collected second-team All-Big Ten honors and holds the ninth-best 400-meter time in program history at 52.92 seconds. The accomplishments mean a lot to Williams, but she isn’t ready to stop there.

“It did feel like a good stepping stone into reaching the goals,” she said.

The three have an elite 4×400 relay group with second-year Olivia Lucas. Their relay holds the school record with an exceptional time of 3:30.42 seconds, and the trio earned second place with a 3:31.04 at the Big Ten Indoor Championships on March 14-15.

Although the three have had an extraordinary start to their freshman campaign, they hold heavy expectations for the rest of the season and their career overall.

“I expect those three to be elite, not just within the Big Ten, but at the national level,” Wakenight said.

On April 18 through 19, the group competed at the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Florida. Coach Wakenight expected a program record in the 4×400-meter relay, and those expectations were far from dissapointing.

Mutunga, Nwachukwu, Williams, and Lucas recorded the program record, clocking in at 3:30.92 and finishing 13th overall. This time crushes the previous program record of 3:31.55.

Nwachukwu shined individually, earning the program record in the 400-meter. She notched a time of 51.26 seconds, which earned her both seventh place and a personal best.

Both Mutunga and Williams also each had successful weekends after they earned their personal bests in the 400-meter. Mutunga ran a time of 52.13 seconds, earning her 14th place. Williams followed with a time of 52.94 seconds, putting her in 21st place.

Wakenight is proud of the trio for their success in their freshman year so far but knows they have more to show.

“There’s just a lot more left in the tank,” Wakenight said. “A lot more that’s going to happen here in the next couple weeks that’ll rewrite the record books.”