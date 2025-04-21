Three-time Division III national champion Massoma Endene transfers to Iowa wrestling

The Iowa men’s wrestling program now has its 197-pounder for next season.

Massoma Endene, a three-time Division III national champion, announced his transfer to the Hawkeyes via an Instagram post on Monday afternoon.

The 197-pounder formerly of Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, will fill the vacancy in the second-to-last weight class for the Black and Gold left behind by national champion Stephen Buchanan’s graduation.

A graduate student, Endene has one year of eligibility remaining after three for the Knights and two with Iowa Lakes Community College before that. There, Endene was a two-time NJCAA All-American and the 2022 NJCAA runner-up.

The Dallas, Texas, native dominated the Division III level, compiling a 76-1 record with 33 pins over three years to add to his three titles. And he won the U23 Pan-American Championships in 2024 and 2025 while finishing seventh at the U23 World Championships in 2024.

While the Hawkeyes received a commitment from Harvey Ludington in December, the to-be 197-pounder will likely redshirt his first year as Endene completes the Iowa lineup. Endene joins Dean Peterson, Jordan Williams, and Nasir Bailey in filling out the final question marks in the starting lineup for next season.