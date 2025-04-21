Three takeaways from Iowa softball’s sweep of Penn State

The Iowa softball team swept Penn State in a three-game series at Pearl Field this weekend. The Hawkeyes won game one, 2-1, game two via a 10-2 whitewashing, and pulled out a narrow 3-1 triumph in the series finale.

Iowa, now 28-16 overall and 10-6 in Big Ten play, has now won seven consecutive games and sits on the fringe of the NCAA tournament picture.

Here are three takeaways from the Iowa sweep:

Strong pitching continues

Hawkeye pitchers Jalen Adams and Talia Tretton were both outstanding over the weekend. Adams pitched games one and three, while Tretton started game two.

In game one, Adams tossed all seven innings and allowed one run on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts in a tight 2-1 Iowa win.

Tretton took the circle in game two, going all six innings in the Hawkeyes’ run-rule victory. The first year gave up two runs on five hits and struck out seven batters to help Iowa to a 10-2 win.

Adams returned to the circle in the series finale, again throwing all seven innings. The Hawkeye ace gave up just one run on four hits, while striking out two. Adams relied heavily on her defense, forcing 14 groundouts and five flyouts.

“I think just going with what pitches coach Karl [Gollan] was calling and just throwing each pitch to the best of my ability was the strategy today,” Adams said. “Just knowing that my defense has my back and going with that.”

Adams also gained lots of respect from her teammates, including starting catcher Desiree Rivera.

“She pushes herself so hard,” Rivera said of Adams. “Whatever happens on the mound, you are always proud of her because she’s giving it her all.”

Jena Young continues strong season

Second baseman Jena Young recorded a hit in each game, and drove in 4 total runs while scoring twice. Young went a combined 3-for-11 in the series and continued to play solid defense for the Hawkeyes.

Young recorded RBIs in games two and three, with three of them coming on a second inning home run to left-center field in game three to give Iowa the lead. The Hawkeyes ultimately rode that lead to a 3-1 victory.

On the defensive end, Young recorded five putouts across the three games, and added seven assists without recording any errors. Young has just four errors in 141 chances this season for a .972 fielding percentage.

Entire lineup contributes in game two

The Hawkeyes’ offense exploded in game two, posting 10 runs on six hits. All but three Iowa hitters reached base, as the Hawkeyes drew 12 total walks.

Five Iowa hitters recorded a hit, with shortstop Soo-Jin Berry leading the way with two. Nine different Hawkeyes drove in one run each.

The evenly dispersed contributions seen in game two have been hard to come by for Iowa this season, as they typically rely on big games from Young and Berry, but the Haweyes also benefited from good performances from unsung heroes such as Desiree Rivera and Avery Jackson.

Both Jackson and Rivera collected one RBI in the game two victory, and Iowa will hope both players can continue their contributions.

Up Next

Iowa will return to action at Pearl Field on Wednesday, April 23, to face off against the in-state foe Drake Bulldogs. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.