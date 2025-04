The Hawkeye softball team defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 3-1, taking the whole series.

In the bottom of the second inning, Iowa infielder Jena Young hit a home run, earning Iowa three runs. Iowa pitcher Jalen Adams held strong throughout the game, only giving up one run to Penn infielder Michela Barbanente.

Iowa’s next game is Wednesday, April 21, against Drake at 5 p.m. CT.