Opinion | All internships should be paid for college students

You wake up one morning in mid-February at the University of Iowa, and you realize you are only a few months away from officially becoming a senior.

You begin to think about your future, and you realize that as the summer inches closer and you transition into your final year of college, you will eventually need a full-time job once you leave Iowa City. And as you stare at your seemingly unimpressive resume that features several minimum wage summer jobs and random club affiliations, you realize an internship could be the notable addition necessary to help your future self secure a life-changing position.

So, you begin sending out hundreds of internship applications to a variety of different companies to see if you can score a cool summer role. After months of this routine, you only get a handful of responses back about your application. Most of these emails feature a pre-written paragraph explaining that despite your “impressive resume,” an interview was given to a candidate whose skills better fit the needs of their company.

It’s a daily occurrence that proves to be incredibly frustrating and psychologically demoralizing.

Then, one day, you hear that same email notification chime, and you go check your inbox, expecting another kind yet semi-patronizing rejection. But as you read your “application update” a little further, you find that you were “gifted” an interview for a summer internship position. After several agonizing weeks, you feel as if a thousand-pound weight has been lifted off your shoulders.

But just then, after thoroughly reading the official offer, your heart sinks because there’s one small caveat to the fantastic opportunity: It’s unpaid.

This was the case for me and thousands of other interns this past summer, and despite unpaid internships being a fantastic opportunity to develop impressive new skills and make lasting connections, in this economy, it is incredibly difficult to work full-time without any promise of financial compensation.

Therefore, if organizations and companies wish to truly help their newest employees in the long run, I think all internships that don’t provide housing or other non-monetary rewards should at least pay minimum wage to all interns, regardless of application status and overall position type.

According to an article published in 2021 by the Harvard Business Review, around 43 percent of all internships by for-profit companies and corporations are unpaid. Because of this, most candidates who end up accepting positions of this nature are most likely going to be students from high-income families who can afford to not get paid for an elongated period of time. This intentionally limits companies’ application pools and further perpetuates the that continues to plague the U.S.

According to a 2024 Handshake survey presented by CNBC, over 59 percent of last year’s graduating class were concerned about paying for basic living expenses after they left school. And despite inflation rates decreasing to 2.4 percent in the month of April, the cost of living everywhere in the U.S. has increased, making it even more difficult to afford living accommodations even with a paid internship — and impossible without.

What makes this situation even worse is that it has been proven that applicants who have an internship on their resume are more likely to get hired for full-time positions post-grad than those without it. This now makes students feel they need an internship to have a leg up later in life, even if it means drowning in debt or living in poverty to acquire one.

Author John Yang of PBS explained this phenomenon when he sat down with Washington Post reporter Kelsey Ables in 2022 to discuss this unfortunate feature of the corporate ecosystem.

In this interview, Yang asked Ables how many students are able to live like this, to which she responded, “when you look for people who do unpaid internships, often you find people who do have their parents’ financial support. And some of those people I spoke to, they said that they were grateful for that. But they recognize that this isn’t possible for everyone.”

Ables went on to say she has spoken with multiple individuals who have had to pick between different internship experiences, and those who are more financially restricted typically pick the paid internship despite it not being as suitable for their long-term needs and desires.

So, by making internships unpaid, companies are intentionally making students, who typically already don’t have an excess of funds, choose between earning money over earning experience, when most corporations have the means to provide both.

Some jobs also offer academic credit instead of paid work hours. But this type of internship is often irrelevant, seeing as most individuals are participating in these roles in order to build up their resume to apply for full-time post-grad jobs, and not to finish semester hours or graduate early.

Handshake, an online hiring board and connection agency many UI students use for local and national job searches, recently published a list of benefits associated with internships, regardless of pay. Some of the benefits include improved

But despite all these factors traditionally being true, without getting paid, it is very difficult for students to actively enjoy these benefits in the future because of the lack of financial support early in their internship careers.

Fourth-year environmental science major Nicole Quist was a part of an internship program two summers ago in which she was a member of a scientific crew located at Lake Okoboji. Quist believes even though her internship was paid, if she wasn’t promised financial compensation for her work, she never would have been able to participate in the first place.

“Without the promise of money, there would have been no way I could have lived out there all summer. It just wouldn’t have been financially feasible,” Quist said.

Quist also said she believes this fantastic resume builder was a major factor in her being accepted into graduate school for this upcoming fall.

Personally, I was part of an unpaid internship program this past summer with a collegiate summer baseball team. And even though I had an invaluable experience, I would have been unable to participate in this opportunity if it weren’t for free housing being provided to me.

Overall, I recognize the many long-term benefits of unpaid internships, but if companies wish to truly set their interns up for success in the long run, they need to provide financial compensation in some form to their temporary employees.

By doing so, they will not only get the most qualified candidates but also help ensure prosperity for generations of workers and their future families.