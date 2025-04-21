Iowa women’s tennis breaks even against Oregon and No. 18 Washington

The Iowa women’s tennis team wrapped up a trip out west over the weekend, grabbing a 4-3 win over Oregon on Friday before falling to No. 18 Washington, 4-0, on Sunday.

Concluding the 2024-25 campaign before the Big Ten championships, the Hawkeyes finished the season 13-9 overall, including 7-6 in conference play.

Coming off back-to-back losses at home against No. 22 UCLA and No. 16 USC, Iowa was itching for a win, especially with two fourth-years on the team, namely Barbora Pokorna of the Czech Republic and Marisa Schmidt of Germany.

In Iowa’s match against the Ducks, Pokorna’s triumph at the No. 4 singles position gave the Hawkeyes enough of an edge to improve to 13-8 overall. The Czech athlete clinched a three-set tiebreaker to narrowly edge out Oregon, advancing Iowa to 1-0 in the final trip of the regular season.

“It was an incredible battle today in Eugene against Oregon,” head coach Sasha Boros told HawkeyeSports after the victory. “I’m proud of the fight, and it was awesome to see Poko clinch another match for us with such courage.”

The Hawkeyes, ranked at No. 32, faced tougher opposition with the higher-ranked Huskies two days later. Over the course of a fierce competition at the Lloyd Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle, Iowa fell in a shutout to close out the regular season finale.

Washington started out strong by nabbing the doubles point before securing three straight-set wins in the singles part of competition.

“We played a good Washington team inside today to finish the Big Ten season,” Boros said. “I’m proud of this group.”

The Hawkeyes will begin postseason play with this year’s Big Ten tournament in Ojai, California, facing Maryland on Wednesday. The match is set to start at 11 a.m. Central Time.

“We’re going to regroup and get down to Ojai, California, for the Big Ten tournament,” Boros said. “We’re honored to be a part of it and are looking forward to a great finish to the Big Ten season at the tournament.”