Iowa men’s basketball to play in 2025 Acrisure Series

The Hawkeyes will play two games during the event, held from Nov. 25-26 in Palm Desert, California.
Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor
April 21, 2025
Wyatt Goodale
Newly hired Iowa Men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum speaks at a press conference at Carver Hawkeye area on March 25, 2025. McCollum is an Iowa City native and held previous coaching jobs at Northwest Missouri State and Drake. His coaching record is 426–95. Wyatt Goodale Daily Iowan.

The Iowa men’s basketball team will compete in the 2025 Acrisure Series, the school announced on Monday afternoon. The competition adds another formidable event on the Hawkeyes’ non-conference schedule, where they are set to face off against Big East foe Xavier on Nov. 14 and hit the road for a tough matchup against in-state archrival Iowa State sometime in December.

The event will be held on Nov. 25-26 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, a suburb of Palm Springs. The Hawkeyes will play two games during the competition, which will feature: Colorado, Big Ten rival Minnesota, Utah, Stanford, Washington, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Jose State, California Baptist, San Diego, Nevada, Loyola [Illinois], Tulsa, and in-state foe Northern Iowa.

Iowa hasn’t played Northern Iowa since Dec. 15, 2018, where it defeated the Panthers in the final Hy-Vee Big Four Classic by a lopsided margin of 77-54 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The Hawkeyes own a 7-5 all-time mark over UNI.

Game times and schedules will be announced at a later date, but all contests will be televised on TNT Sports, truTV, or MAX.

