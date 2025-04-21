GOP Sen. Mike Bousselot launches exploratory campaign for governor

Iowa Sen. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, announced Monday the launch of an exploratory campaign for governor in 2026.

The announcement follows Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sharing earlier this month that she will not seek reelection. The two-term Republican governor’s exit from the race leaves a vacancy at the top of the 2026 Republican ticket.

“I am exploring this run because our next Governor of Iowa should be a leader who listens to the people, acts on principle, and works tirelessly to deliver results,” he said in a news release Monday.

Elected to the Iowa Senate in 2022, the 42-year-old lawyer previously served one term in the Iowa House. Before his election to the state legislature, Bousselot served as a chief policy adviser and chief of staff to former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad.

Branstad expressed his support for Bousselot in a Monday news release from Bousselot’s campaign.

The former governor said Bousselot worked hand-in-hand with Trump’s team during the president’s first term, and he will “be a fighter for President Trump again.”

“Mike has the work ethic, vision, and character necessary to lead Iowa to an even brighter future,” Branstad said in the news release.

Other Iowa Republicans are vying for the party’s nomination. Former Iowa State Rep. Brad Sherman, R-Williamsburg, launched his campaign for state governor in February.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird hinted in an April 11 statement that she would consider a run for governor.

Bousselot’s exploratory campaign will focus on advancing an agenda of economic growth, individual liberty, and Iowa liberty, according to the news release

“I’ve seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities facing our state,” Bousselot said in a news release Monday. “I’m ready to fight for Iowa families, secure our communities, and ensure our state remains a place where hard work is rewarded and freedom thrives.”