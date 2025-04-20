The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa men’s basketball lands commitment from Alvaro Folgueiras

The 6-foot-9 forward previously spent two seasons at Robert Morris, posting 14.1 points per game and leading the Colonials to the NCAA tournament in 2024-25.
Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor
April 20, 2025
Robert Morris transfer Alvaro Folgueiras has committed to the Iowa men’s basketball team, his agent told ESPN on Sunday evening. The sophomore reportedly chose the Hawkeyes over Big East foes Providence and Villanova, schools he visited last weekend.

The 6-foot-9 forward played two seasons for the Colonials, posting 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game in 2024-25, earning him Horizon Player of the Year. Folgueiras’ efforts guided Robert Morris to a 26-9 record, both the Horizon League regular season and conference tournament titles, and the school’s first NCAA tournament berth in 10 years. The Colonials were faced with a daunting matchup against No. 2-seeded Alabama, but held their own and narrowly fell, 91-80. Folgueiras chipped in 15 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in the defeat.

The sophomore is known for providing a big presence in the paint, but Folgueiras can score from all over the floor, evidenced by his scorching-hot 41.3 percent mark from three-point range last season.

Hailing from Málaga, Spain, Folgueiras spent his prep career with DME Academy in Florida before beginning his collegiate career. Prior to that, Folgueiras gained plenty of experience playing in Spain, leading the Spaniards to silver medals in both the 2022 FIBA U17 and 2023 FIBA U18 National Championships. He also represented Spain in the 2024 FIBA U20 EuroBasket in Gdynia, Poland.

Folgueiras becomes the seventh player, and first center, to commit to new Iowa coach Ben McCollum, joining Bennett Stirtz, Cam Manyawu, Tavion Banks, Kael Combs  Isaia Howard, and Brendan Hausen. Folgueiras will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

