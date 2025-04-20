Iowa golf notebook | Men finish 12th at Boilermaker Invitational, women conclude season with 14th place showing at Big Ten tournament

The Iowa men’s golf team placed 12th at the Boilermaker Invitational this weekend, while women’s golf mustered a 14th-place finish at the Big Ten Tournament to conclude their season.

The women’s team traveled to Havre de Grace, Maryland, with hopes of ending the season on a high note.

Leading the Lady Hawkeyes through day one of competition was fourth-year Mexico native Paula Miranda, who fired a four-over par in the opening round for a 76 but followed with an impressive one-under par, 71.

First-year Lily Huethers concluded day one with a score of two-over during the second round for a 74, four strokes better than her first round of the day, where Huethers shot a 78.

Second-year Ximenia Bates came in after round one with a score of three-over for a 75 and followed round one with a six-over par, 78.

Maura Peters had her second round score count for Iowa, shooting a 77, while teammate Riley Lewis’s first round score of 77 was the final score used during the first round.

The Hawkeyes entered the final day with room for improvement, but they weren’t able to capitalize on the opportunity, coming up just short of cracking the top-half of the field with a 14th-place finish.

Peters rallied with an impressive score of two-under par for a 70. Huether finished the weekend strong with a round of two-over for a 74. Benites and Hernandez both fired rounds of four-over, shooting 76.

Men finish just outside top-10

The men’s golf team traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana, for the Boilermaker Invitational with visions of building some momentum ahead of their Big Ten tournament debut in one week.

Three Hawkeyes fired rounds under par to lead round one for Iowa. Max Tjoa came out firing on all cylinders, firing a round four-under par for a 67. Tjoa was not able to keep the momentum gained from round one into round two, shooting a 74.

Gage Messingham recorded a 72 during round one but followed with an electric round of four-under par for Iowa’s second round of 67 on the day. Chance Rinkol stayed consistent throughout the first two rounds, shooting a 70 during round one and a 71 during round two to end the day one-under par.

Ryan Shellberg recorded a 74 during round one and came in at the end of round two with a score of 73 — leaving the Hawkeyes in 11th place entering the final round.

Messingham kept his momentum from the earlier rounds and fired a 71 to end the tournament at three-under par. Tjoa ended the tournament with a round at 73, while Ian Meyer and Shellberg concluded the day with rounds at five over, for a 76.

The men’s team finished with a total score of 863, just two strokes shy of cracking the top-10 for team placement.

Up Next

Iowa men’s golf will prepare for their last tournament of the year in Baltimore, Maryland, for the Big Ten tournament, while the women’s team will enter the off-season grind and prepare for the fall slate.