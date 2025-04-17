The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa Baseball vs. Bradley

Samantha DeFily, Photojournalist
April 17, 2025

Iowa defeated Bradley 12-5 on Wednesday, April 16, at Duane Banks Field. The Braves held the lead with four runs for the first three innings.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Hawkeyes took the lead with six runs. Iowa infielder Blake Guerin secured the win in the bottom of the eighth, hitting a home run and earning two runs. The Iowa pitching cycle included seven pitchers, pitcher Justin Hackett being credited for the win, the first of his collegiate career. Ben DeTaeye led the team with three strikeouts.

The Hawkeyes will play against Michigan in a three-game series starting April 18 at 5 pm in Ann Arbor.

2025_04_16_BradleyBaseball_SD001
Samantha DeFily
Part of the Bradley team gathers prior to a baseball game between Iowa and Bradley at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City on April 16, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Braves, 12-5.
