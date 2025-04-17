Photos: Iowa Baseball vs. Bradley

Iowa defeated Bradley 12-5 on Wednesday, April 16, at Duane Banks Field. The Braves held the lead with four runs for the first three innings.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Hawkeyes took the lead with six runs. Iowa infielder Blake Guerin secured the win in the bottom of the eighth, hitting a home run and earning two runs. The Iowa pitching cycle included seven pitchers, pitcher Justin Hackett being credited for the win, the first of his collegiate career. Ben DeTaeye led the team with three strikeouts.

The Hawkeyes will play against Michigan in a three-game series starting April 18 at 5 pm in Ann Arbor.