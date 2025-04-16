Opinion | Jumpstart your day — and your health

American health has been diminishing for several years, and it’s time to make a change. Fast.

Studies show life expectancy within North America has been declining as a result of many factors, but primarily due to personal health.

People need to understand that how they conduct their daily lifestyle has a massive impact on the future of their health. The World Health Organization wrote, “Around 14 [percent] of adults aged 60 and over live with a mental disorder.”

For the majority of these cases, illnesses could have been suppressed and/or prevented through healthy habits earlier in their lives.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of adults over the age of 18 who meet their minimum physical activity guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity is only 24.2 percent.

Along with this, nearly 1 in 3 adults is overweight, according to the National Institute of Health. If this does not concern you, it should.

America is growing increasingly complacent with its unhealthy habits, but there is hope for change. Exercise is essential to not only one’s physical health but mental health as well. Despite this, exercise is only effective if you pair it with other healthy habits.

When you combine healthy eating habits with proper exercise timing, you can make all the difference in your life. This is why the average person should start training in the morning.

“Morning workouts help reduce the possibility for obstacles to present themselves,” exercise physiologist Jasmin Theard wrote for the Piedmont Fitness Center. “There is also less opportunity to make excuses.”

Everyone is a victim of slow, groggy mornings occasionally, but the benefits of training in the early hours of your day outweigh the initial doubts one might have. Exercising in the morning provides a healthier mindset throughout the day, meaning you are more likely to be conscious of your other routines. This mindset improves your focus, eating habits, and other factors that make that vital difference in your health.

There is also significant evidence that morning exercise is effective in “treating multiple chronic diseases and reducing mortality and morbidity ratios,” according to the National Library of Medicine. This means changing your habits could lead you to a much healthier future.

The hardest part of changing your routine is starting. Early mornings will inevitably feel sluggish and unnecessary, and this is why most people don’t start. Putting off change will only cause more doubts and a lack of responsibility down the line, and this is the biggest hurdle when one first makes the change. There is hope, though, as evidence suggests that consistent morning activity rewires one’s circadian rhythm, according to PubMed Central.

This means early wakeups will only get easier as you keep consistent. Generally, exercise and aerobic activity lead to greater hormonal balance, which coincides with improved sleep, Piedmont Fitness Center determines.

Josh Buerstetta, a first-year student at the University of Iowa, has maintained a consistently healthy schedule for many years on top of attending classes, which is another hurdle for college students. To tackle this, Buerstetta schedules his workouts even earlier to avoid conflicts.

“That’s why I work out in the morning, so I don’t have to worry about it during the rest of the day before everything else starts,” he said. “It is very important to maintain a healthy diet, consistent exercise patterns, and sufficient sleep. When one of these three aspects is lacking, it will detract from the other two, and you won’t get the results you are looking for.”

Though exercising in the morning has its own benefits, that does not mean you have to sacrifice other early commitments in order to work out. There are benefits to exercise no matter what time of day is most convenient for your work-life balance.

“The best time to exercise is when you have time,” associate kinesiology professor Cameron Mitchell said in Discover Magazine.

Exercise is not “one size fits all,” and everyone has different strengths and weaknesses physically and mentally. The important thing is to keep yourself accountable and understand the benefits of motivating yourself.

Changing your habits won’t happen overnight, and there will be times when the much easier option is just to quit. It is essential to understand that it is not just about physical fitness — it’s about taking ownership and responsibility for your well-being and creating a lifestyle that supports longevity and vitality.

The choice to start is yours, and there’s no better time than today.