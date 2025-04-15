Iowa track and field thrower Sean Smith discusses favorite activities, memories

The Daily Iowan: What’s your favorite Iowa City activity?

Sean Smith: I love to fish. So, in my free time, I go out to my friend’s pond, hop around the area, and go to Lake MacBride. But summertime, wintertime, whatever it is, I like to fish a lot.

When did you realize you wanted to take throwing seriously?

It was after my freshman year [of high school] when I broke my section’s weight throw record. I never really gave a thought to competing in college, going to college. But then I had a coach tell me, he said, ‘You got a real talent here. You’ve worked hard, and I think you can make it to the next level.’ That was the first time I kind of realized I could go to college for this.

Why did you choose to come to the University of Iowa?

I wanted to go explore, get on my own, and Iowa was the perfect place to do it. The academic culture, the business school drew me here, as well as the coaching staff, the teammates, the team culture through the track team as well as that athletic excellence that the track team has is awesome.

What is your favorite memory at the University of Iowa?

When I got second last year at the indoor Big Ten championships in the weighted throw, I threw a big PR, which broke the school record at the time — and just the camaraderie. Everyone showed up for me and just celebrating with the team, and my parents were there. So, just a big moment across the board that they were able to share that moment with me.

What advice would you give to an aspiring student athlete?

I’d say get involved and take it slow. It’s hard to believe that I’ve been here four years already, unfortunately, but I have another year left. But get involved. I’m on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee. I’m in Athletes In Action. On a leadership team with that as well as working part time, just being on the track team — enjoying every second of it. And then while being involved, just taking a step back and realizing this is where you dreamed of being in high school and what you’ve worked your whole life to be. Just not to take any of that for granted.