Iowa guard Lucy Olsen was a No. 23 overall pick drafted to the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday, April 14.

Olsen transferred her senior year to the Hawkeyes after spending a productive three years with the Villanova Wildcats, averaging 23 points per game in her third year. Olsen ended her collegiate career with 2077 points, 524 rebounds, and 548 assists.

In her first and final season at Iowa, Lucy Olsen played 32 games as a starting guard and led the Hawkeyes to 23 wins.