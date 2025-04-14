Kansas State transfer Brendan Hausen commits to Iowa men’s basketball

Kansas State guard Brendan Hausen has committed to the Iowa men’s basketball team, his agent told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4 Hausen spent one season with Kansas State, recording 10.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game on a bad Wildcats squad that finished 16-17 and in ninth place in the Big 12 standings last season. Hausen also played two years at Villanova, where he was a bench contributor on two mediocre Wildcats teams. He never started a game in Philadelphia, but started in all 33 games he played in during his lone season in Manhattan, Kansas.

Hausen’s game splits aren’t eye-popping, but the guard’s formidable three-point shooting should provide a solid boost for this Iowa team and create a formidable pairing with point guard Bennett Stirtz. Hausen made 38.8 percent of his attempts from downtown last season, highlighted by a 5-for-5 showing against Oklahoma State on Jan. 29.

Hailing from Amarillo, Texas, Hausen was ranked as a consensus four-star prospect by each of the major recruiting outlets, including On3, 247Sports, and ESPN, with On3 ranking him as the No. 4 prospect in the state of Texas. Hausen was the all-time leading scorer at Amarillo High School, collecting 2,208 points and earning the nickname of “Amarillo Assassin.”

The junior becomes the sixth player to transfer McCollum and the Hawkeyes in the cycle, joining Stirtz, Cam Manyawu, Tavion Banks, Kael Combs and Isaia Howard. Hausen will have one season of eligibility remaining in Iowa City.