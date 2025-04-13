Three takeaways from Iowa softball’s sweep of Maryland

The Iowa softball team traveled to Maryland to take on the Terrapins in a Big Ten showdown this weekend, bringing out the brooms in a three-game sweep.

The Hawkeyes won game one at 6-1, game two at 9-0, and game three at 7-2 to stay hot in a continued search for a postseason berth.

Bats wake up

The Hawkeyes were coming off a rough stretch, losing six of seven games before the Maryland series. In those losses, the Hawkeyes scored five or more runs just twice, including a disappointing extra innings loss to Illinois State last Tuesday.

Iowa brought some fire to Maryland, defeating the Terrapins by six or more runs in all three games. The Hawkeyes ran up the hits total, posting eight or more hits in every game. Second baseman Jena Young recorded at least one RBI in each game, including two in game three.

Young went a combined 3-for-8 on the series with four RBIs to lead Iowa. Pitcher Talia Tretton had a monster game at the plate in game two, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs on a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning.

Lights-out pitching

Jalen Adams and Tretton were un-hittable against Maryland, giving up just three runs in the series. Adams went in games one and three while Tretton took care of business in game two.

In game one, Adams went all seven innings, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts in the 6-1 victory. Tretton followed suit in game two’s blowout, which went five innings. Tretton pitched all five frames and struck out three hitters. The Hawkeye first-year did not surrender a single run and allowed just two hits as Iowa took game two, 9-0.

Adams returned in game three and was no different as she again went all seven innings. Adams allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out four to pick up her 18th win on the season and her 14th complete game.

Stars step up

Head coach Karl Gollan made it clear after last Tuesday’s loss to Illinois State that the best players need to play their best softball. Iowa’s stars did just that in the sweep.

Shortstop Soo-Jin Berry certainly had a forgettable game on Tuesday, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. Berry bounced back this weekend, though, going a combined 6-for-10 with three RBIs. Berry found herself in an unusual spot in the lineup this weekend. After batting second or third all season, Gollan decided to switch it up and move Berry to the fifth spot in the order, and it certainly paid off.

Young also went off for the Hawkeyes this weekend. The middle infield duo of Young and Berry has been outstanding all season, and Iowa plays at its best when the two are playing well. Young and Berry accounted for 13 of 22 Hawkeye runs throughout the series with seven combined RBIs and six runs scored.

Up next

Iowa will return to action on Tuesday, April 15, when the Hawkeyes head to Ames, Iowa, to take on rival Iowa State in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Cyclone Sports Complex.