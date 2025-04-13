Photos: Iowa Baseball vs Nebraska: Game Two

Iowa defeated Nebraska 11-6 at Duane Banks Field on Saturday, April 12. 2,654 fans poured into the stands on the sunny afternoon.

Iowa utility player Daniel Rogers gave the Hawkeyes an early lead in the bottom of the first inning, hitting a single to allow infielder Gable Mitchell to score. The Cornhuskers then responded in the top of the second with Nebraska outfielder Cael Forst on base and utility player Will Jesske sending a pitch over the left field wall.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Hawkeyes dominated with six runs, taking the lead and ending with the win.

The series between Iowa and Nebraska concludes tomorrow, Sunday at 1 p.m CST.