The Iowa Hawkeyes lost 6-4 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Duane Banks Field on April 13. The Hawkeyes earned eight hits and the Cornhuskers earned seven. Nebraska batted a .206 average. Pitcher Reece Beuter struck out seven Huskers in the first five innings.

The series concluded with Iowa taking home two of the three games.

The Hawkeyes will next face Bradley at Duane Banks Field on Wednesday, April 16.