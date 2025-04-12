Photos: Iowa Baseball vs. Nebraska: Game One

Iowa defeated Nebraska 1-0 at Duane Banks Field on Friday, April 11. Infielder Kooper Schulte gave the Hawkeyes an early lead in the bottom of the second inning, homering over the left field wall.

Iowa pitcher Cade Obermueller struck out eleven batters, with Anthony Watts coming in to finish up the game. The Hawkeyes had two singles from infielders Gable Mitchell and Ben Swails. This is their seventh shutout of the 2025 season.

The series between Iowa and Nebraska continues tomorrow, Saturday at 2 p.m CST.