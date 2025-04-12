The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa Baseball vs. Nebraska: Game One

Samantha DeFily, Photojournalist
April 12, 2025

Iowa defeated Nebraska 1-0 at Duane Banks Field on Friday, April 11. Infielder Kooper Schulte gave the Hawkeyes an early lead in the bottom of the second inning, homering over the left field wall.

Iowa pitcher Cade Obermueller struck out eleven batters, with Anthony Watts coming in to finish up the game. The Hawkeyes had two singles from infielders Gable Mitchell and Ben Swails. This is their seventh shutout of the 2025 season.

The series between Iowa and Nebraska continues tomorrow, Saturday at 2 p.m CST.

2025_04_11_NebraskaBaseball_SD001
Samantha DeFily
Nebraska in a team huddle before a men's baseball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City on April 11, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 1-0.
