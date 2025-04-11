The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV Sports: Iowa Gymnastics and Spirit Squad Welcome New Home

A new facility is welcoming the Iowa dance teams.
Johnny Valtman, DITV News Director
April 11, 2025
