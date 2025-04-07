The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Iowa City Celebrates Major Arts Festival

The Mission Creek Music and Arts Festival made its way back to Iowa City for its 20th and final year with a strong and diverse line-up of different artists.
Mark Fortunato, DITV News
April 7, 2025
Print this Story