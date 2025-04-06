Review | The attack of white feminism hits The James in ‘We’ll Get Back to You’

As pink lights reminiscent of the Barbie aesthetic filled the stage for an ending power pose filled with hope and cheesy confidence, my mouth began to curl into a frown at the hour-and-a-half-long white, feminist piece that can only be described as corny and out of touch.

On April 4, Crooked Path Theatre Company opened “We’ll Get Back to You,” a play described by many publications as witty and brilliant about a woman going in for a job interview without knowing anything about the company.

Throughout the run time, the audience witnessed the seemingly more and more dysfunctional and eerie workplace taken over by a tyrant who is always just off stage ready to wield his evil hand to fire someone if they stepped out of line.

The actors were magnificent, always on and grounded in the moment. Their abilities to stay in the scene and keep the show going, even through real-life injury and spills that come with live theater, was extremely impressive. I felt I was in good hands with this cast.

Chris Okiishi’s performance of Todd added a hilarious breath of fresh air to the script. Caroline Price’s Connie had a beautiful character arc told completely through her physicality and facial expressions. Similarly, Aaron Pozdol did a wonderful job playing Glenn, perfectly embodying the business bro who may have a heart.

The only character that made me wince was the main one. Jessica Link did a great job of capturing Viva’s manic-pixie-dream girl personality, but it is the writing that made me despise her. She is way too aggressive and annoying for me to ever care about her, and her woo-woo, hippie schtick grew old really fast.

This was the most egregious flaw in the already shoddy writing. The personalities within the play were all caricatures of office workers, and when Rob Bell, the playwright, tried to dig deeper, his characters came up dry.

The “sly” and “subtle” way Bell snuck in political commentary made me physically roll my eyes at several points within the piece. The whole premise of the play hinges on a shady CEO who, when he dons the role, changes the entire system and forces people to do jobs they aren’t good at. As this plays out, he ensures he will be the only one allowed to be CEO for the rest of time.

RELATED: Review | ‘The Penelopiad’ brings the story of a long-suffering Queen to life

To add some modern flavor, the writers sprinkled in an Elon joke, making the whole thing reminiscent of every white woman’s Facebook page. It felt a little too on the nose for there to be any sincerity within the piece, and the whole show suggested the target demo was the main character: white, liberal, millennial who is just “trying her best.”

Pandering aside, the set and costumes were quite beautiful. The set efficiently encapsulated a sanitary office space, with cold lighting and soulless design. The lights behind the wall panels were a wonderful addition, and I could practically hear the faux office designer in the play’s world adding them to make a “cool” office.

The costumes were realistic with simple yet profound touches. We could see the characters’ hidden personalities by just glancing at their shoes or the style of their jacket. They were subtle nods to their drastically different personalities trying to shine through the fluorescent lights.

The message throughout the play was conflicting and a little confusing, as characters constantly made jokes about how bad America’s politics are and how evil Trump and Elon have grown, while also supporting this narrative that big companies are people, too.

There was this weird dichotomy sprouting that everyone needs to change and do better — but also maintaining that the original framework of the company was the best to work in. The script was inconsistent and about as deep as a kiddie pool. Despite this issue, every other element of the show was a treat to watch.