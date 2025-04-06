Photos: Iowa Softball vs. Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeye softball team defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 5-2 in the finale of their three-game series where the Cornhuskers took two out of the three games.

Nebraska started the scoring with two runs in the top of the third. In the bottom half of that inning, Nebraska pitcher Jordyn Bahl hit three players with her pitches, helping the Hawkeyes pull into the lead with five players reaching home. Both of the team’s pitchers held strong for the remainder of the game.

Iowa’s next game will be on Tuesday, April 8, against Illinois State at Bob Pearl Field.