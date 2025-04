The Iowa Hawkeye softball team fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 12-0, on April 4, 2025. Fans came out to Bob Pearl Field with ponchos and umbrellas, the rainy weather not stopping them from cheering on their teams.

The Cornhuskers came in strong at the top of the second, Junior Jordyn Bahl’s grand slam being a big contributor to their six-run inning. For the Hawkeyes, Junior Jalen Adams recorded her 200th strikeout of her career.

The three-game series will conclude on Sunday at 1pm.