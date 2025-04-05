The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Photos: “Hands Off” Protest in Iowa City

Samantha Defily, Photojournalist
April 5, 2025

Protestors poured into the streets of Iowa City on Saturday to be a part of a nationwide anti-Trump protest, “Hands Off!”. 

Marching in front of the old capitol and around the block, attendees held signs and voiced their opinions on a variety of issues. There were multiple speakers, including Iowa Senator Janice Weiner and Iowa City Council member Oliver Weilein.

Other speakers included members and representatives from the Iowa City Federation of Labor, the Veteran’s Union, the VA, the Iowa City U.S. Post Office, Iowa City Democrats, the ACLU, and the USAID.

 

Samantha DeFily
Signs are held up during the “Hands Off!” protest in downtown Iowa City on April 5, 2025. This was a part of a nationwide anti-Trump protest and over a thousand attendees showed up.
