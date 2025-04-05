Photos: “Hands Off” Protest in Iowa City

Protestors poured into the streets of Iowa City on Saturday to be a part of a nationwide anti-Trump protest, “Hands Off!”.

Marching in front of the old capitol and around the block, attendees held signs and voiced their opinions on a variety of issues. There were multiple speakers, including Iowa Senator Janice Weiner and Iowa City Council member Oliver Weilein.

Other speakers included members and representatives from the Iowa City Federation of Labor, the Veteran’s Union, the VA, the Iowa City U.S. Post Office, Iowa City Democrats, the ACLU, and the USAID.