Iowa men’s wrestling adds third transfer in 125-pound potential Dean Peterson

With much fluctuation on the Iowa men’s wrestling roster after the departure of Spencer Lee, the Hawkeyes have found their 125-pound starter in Rutgers’ Dean Peterson.

Peterson, announcing his transfer to Iowa on Instagram on Friday, brings potential to push the Hawkeyes over the hump next season. His notable wins include a pin of defending national champion Richard Figueroa of Arizona State and a 4-1 decision over Big Ten champion Luke Lilledahl this past season.

The redshirt junior from Barnegat, New Jersey, is the likely starter at 125 pounds for the Black and Gold, to compete with Joey Cruz for the spot. And he’s already a three-time NCAA qualifier and three-time Big Ten championships place-winner, in the latter finishing seventh in 2023, fifth in 2024, and sixth in 2025.

Peterson’s work in the 2024-25 campaign earned him an 11th-ranked spot in the coaches poll at the end of the season. But an offseason with Iowa coaches Tom and Terry Brands and with Lee can take his potential into title contention.

Joining Little Rock transfers Jordan Williams and Nasir Bailey, Peterson will be the third transfer to Iowa City as well as the third to fill Brands’ lighter weights. And he’ll be a good guide to incoming freshman Leo DeLuca, also at 125 pounds.