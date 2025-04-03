Opinion | Native American mascots, when done correctly, should exist in sports

Right off the bat, I am not for the use of insensitive or innately offensive imagery and language to promote academic institutions and athletic teams.

The use of inconsiderate images, costumes, and language referring to specific individuals or groups that are undeniably offensive should be removed from the public and academic spaces to better eliminate negative stereotypes within our society.

With that being said, I do think that when done correctly and in good taste, specific types of mascots some may deem “offensive” should be allowed to be celebrated for their appreciation and representation of historical people.

This is especially the case for many Native American mascots in amateur and professional sports, which in recent years have come under fire for being innately offensive.

One prime example of an instance where I would contend that a school is properly using a mascot that falls into this “murky” category would be the case of the Florida State University Seminoles.

Although some believe this depiction of a Seminole Native American should be deemed offensive, there is actually both history and respect amongst the Seminole tribe of Florida and Florida State University’s administration.

According to the FSU libraries website, “The Tribal Council of the Seminole Tribe of Florida wishes to go on record that it has not opposed and, in fact, supports the continued use of the name ‘Seminole’ and any associated head logo as currently endorsed by Florida State University.”

The subsection of the FSU library site goes on to explain how the Tribal Council plans to “continue their relationship” and “collaborate on the development of logos and nicknames that all members of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and officials and students of Florida State University can be proud of.”

Now, I recognize that not all things about the use and depiction of the Seminole people are kosher.

The perpetuation of racial stereotypes by the school’s football team through the use of the “Seminole War Chant,” better known as the “Tomahawk Chop” during games, is rooted in racism.

However, the many depictions of the Seminole people, such as the physical embodiment of a Seminole warrior via the school’s mascot, Chief Osceol, and his horse, Renegade — whose costumes and regalia are officially approved by the Seminole tribe of Florida — are fairly respectable.

If there are good intentions, like with FSU and their mascot, we shouldn’t discourage this type of imagery but rather educate others on how to properly portray those people and communities.

Likewise, another instance in which the general public was outraged by the use of a specific mascot and logo was in the case of the Washington Football team, formally known as the “Washington Redskins.”

Although many, myself included, took issue with the use of the derogatory nickname for decades, the real controversy arrived when the team decided to change their team logo.

The original logo depicted a Native American Chief looking stoic and wearing feathers in his braided hair. The original image was supposed to resemble John Two Guns White Calf, who was the historic chief of the Pikuni Blackfeet Indians of modern-day Montana.

Since the logo’s excommunication, the great-nephew of the John Two Guns White Calf, Thomas White Calf, said he and his family want to restore the image of his great uncle and revive the Washington football team’s logo to depict the deceased tribal leader.

In a News Nation article published this past September, Thomas White Calf said, “Our ancestor was the most famous and most photographed native in history,” and he and the rest of the Blackfoot tribe want to help rejuvenate the logo.

The article goes on to point out that the original logo was designed by a member of the Blackfeet Nation Walter “Blackie” Wetzel back in the ‘70s and still remains one of the most recognizable sports logos of all time, both notorious and beloved.

Regardless of one’s opinion on the overall nature of offensive and derogatory logos and mascots, I would contend that if representations were treated with decency and taste, and if there is approval from the specific group or community represented, such mascots should not only be considered OK but championed.