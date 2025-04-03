Iowa men’s basketball’s Seydou Traore enters the transfer portal

Iowa men’s basketball forward Seydou Traore has entered the transfer portal, per CBS. The news comes three weeks after head coach Fran McCaffery was fired after 15 seasons.

Traore is now the seventh Hawkeye to enter the portal, joining teammates Josh Dix, Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, Pryce Sandfort, Ladje Dembele, and Riley Mulvey.

First-year guard Cooper Koch, who was recently in the portal, announced earlier this week that he would be joining newly hired head coach Ben McCollum in his first year and is thus withdrawing his name from the portal.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Traore spent only a year with the Hawkeye men’s basketball program before the announcement, averaging 5.9 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, and 1.4 assists per game this season.

Traore averaged only 16 minutes of playing time this year, which could be in part because of nagging injuries earlier in the season. Struggling to find a groove in the lineup, Traore’s role this season fluctuated, spending the majority of the season lighting a spark off the bench.

Despite predominantly playing in a bench role this season, Traore found himself in the starting lineup during 12 games this year.

The Mali native spent his high school and AAU days playing for the New York Lightning and New York Dragon AAU teams. Traore attended Our Saviour Lutheran School in New York before heading to Manhattan College.

Traore spent one season at Manhattan, where he earned All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie team honors averaging 11.9 points and 8.1 rebounds to go along with 62 assists and 34 blocks.