Suspect charged with murder after fatal Iowa City shooting

In a Wednesday press release, the Iowa City Police Department identified 38-year-old Elijah Williams of Iowa City as the victim of Saturday night’s fatal shooting and announced the arrest of Antavis M.W. Watson as a suspect in the case.

The criminal complaint states that Watson was shot while sitting in a vehicle near the 1800 Block of South Gilbert Street just before midnight on Saturday.

“The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Antavis M.W. Watson, 44, address unknown, on Tuesday, April 1,” the release states.

Watson was identified through eyewitnesses and surveillance footage showing him approaching the vehicle where Williams was later found, according to the criminal complaint. Data from Williams’s phone shows that Williams and Watson knew one another and were “feuding” before the shooting, the criminal complaint states.

According to the release, Watson faces three charges: first-degree murder, a Class A felony; attempted murder, a Class C felony; and possession of a firearm as a felon, a Class D felony. He was booked into Johnson County Jail at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday night.

The case is being investigated by the Iowa City Police Department in collaboration with the Johnson County Attorney’s Office, the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.