Ways to spend time outside in Iowa City

The weather is getting nicer, and trails are getting more crowded, which can only mean one thing: Spring is upon us. If you, like me, are itching to get outside and spend your leisure time on activities you haven’t tried before, this list is your guide.

Whether you’ve hiked Hickory Hill Park so many times and know the path by the back of your hand or just don’t know where to look, I’m here to remind you that Iowa City is not lacking unique outdoor fun.

Devonian Fossil Gorge

Take a walk through geological history at Johnson County’s oldest scenic destination. This rocky environment is perfect for a quick stop during the weekend for those who want a stroll or want to learn about the area history.

Macbride Nature Recreation Area

This 485-acre park is a great place to escape the bustling downtown. Featuring plenty of trails and open space to bask in the Coralville Lake, there are also some specialized activities. Colloquially named “The Big Grove,” much of this land features native plant life to explore. Additionally, an archery range can act as a fun way to try something new. Or, for something more lowkey, the Bird Blind offers hikers a chance to get up close with Iowa’s birds.

Disc golf at Peninsula Park

Peninsula Park holds the highest rating in disc golf courses in Iowa City, perfect for newcomers and veteran disc golfers. The 36 total baskets take players throughout the park through the forest, open fields, and even near a river.

Hammocking

If you’re looking for something to do on campus and want to get some school work or reading done, any of the many hammock poles around campus have you covered. Not only are these seats relaxing, they’re great for mental health. As the weather gets nicer, it can feel depressing to be cooped up in the library while people are enjoying the outdoors. Instead, hammocking offers a great chance to get work done and still appreciate the nicer weather.