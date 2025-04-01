Opinion | The new 21 S Linn Street development should promote arts and culture in IC

Real estate in Iowa City is a hot commodity, and with new properties popping up left and right, construction and ongoing developments are always underway. However, in the past two years there seems to be one area that has yet to break ground: 21 S. Linn St. in the downtown district of Iowa City.

This piece of land was purchased for $4.5 million way back in 2023, but ever since the paperwork was finalized, there has been little progress on the new property. My belief is that if or when a project does get approved, the new building should attempt to serve the people of Iowa City while promoting the local and historical arts of the area.

In a society beginning to value artistic expression less and less, we as a community need to promote and safeguard one of the oldest and most essential pillars of personal freedom, even through local developments and construction efforts.

The dirt lot that is surrounded on three sides with heavy matte black fences is currently serving as an outdoor gallery for banner design contest winners. These pieces were submitted by local artists who were prompted to create designs that highlight Iowa City’s “rich diversity and creativity.”

Although these colorful 66” by 132” screen-printed banners are a fun reminder of Iowa City’s rich artistic history, there has been very little information provided on what’s next for the former U.S. Bank location that has remained vacant since 2021.

There have been multiple concepts floated out by different development agencies and government officials, but nothing has been approved yet. Of these theoretical concepts, the vast majority include retail, entertainment, and residential living spaces for Iowa City residents.

Some of these proposals provide a comprehensive look at what life might be like with a diverse and multifaceted building in downtown Iowa City. But, in my opinion, if the Iowa City City Council wants to truly serve the community they represent, they need to consider the proposed options that cater to the town and its rich history of arts and personal expression.

One of the most compelling proposals that supports this notion includes an allotted space for a new museum to be constructed in Iowa City. This museum, entitled the “Stories Project,” is a comprehensive and immersive institute that would highlight the many forms of storytelling in one of the few UNESCO Cities of Literature within the U.S.

According to the museum’s website, the space would provide information and exhibits not only on traditional forms of storytelling like books and poetry but also mediums like “stories in film, television, games, song lyrics, podcasts, and more.” The theoretical multi-floored museum would also be a way to promote literacy in America at a time when many children and adults alike lack basic literacy skills and comprehension.

This project proposal is championed by Salida Partners, Shive Hattery: Architecture and Engineering Consultants, Skydeck Capital, and Simeon Talley. The building would also include 10 stories of retail and residential apartments both below and above the exhibition hall.

Similarly, if the council does not approve this proposal, I believe the space should be used to promote local arts and culture in different ways while also helping Iowa City businesses.

The number of art history and art-based degree seeking students have been on the decline in the U.S. in recent years. And thanks to a new wave of national conservatism, which has included the Trump takeover of the Kennedy Center — one of the most quintessential and outspoken supporters of the arts in this country — it is getting more worrisome.

I recognize that our world needs lawyers, medical professionals, and financial analysts. But we also need creatives and those who appreciate the arts to help revitalize our dying artistic culture.

I believe the study and appreciation of the arts, in all forms, is essential in the wide world of academia because it helps produce a more tolerant and accepting workforce, allows for more expression and creative freedom, and fosters a more culturally appreciative society. Therefore, we need to generate more interest and investment in the arts through any local efforts.

Another theoretical proposal I believe identifies these needs and addresses them with deep concern and intent is an idea proposed by OPN Architects, Urban Acres Real Estate, and Grand Rail Development.

This proposal includes entertainment areas that, according to the companies’ design presentation, would include an expansion to The Englert Theatre would be included in the building’s final renderings. This expanded entertainment space would ensure the theater and local arts.

Moreover, the OPN-Urban Acres-Grand Rail development team included a plan to use the proposed six-story building as a mixed-use retail and restaurant site, along with residential living quarters above, to help stimulate the Iowa City economy.

Regardless of the final decision, I believe an addition to the Iowa City skyline must help to promote the many facets of Iowa City arts and culture and should always serve the people of Iowa City first — no matter what.