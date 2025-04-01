Iowa men’s basketball announces hiring of two new assistant coaches

The Iowa men’s basketball team announced the hirings of Josh Sash and Bryston Williams to new head coach Ben McCollum’s staff on Tuesday afternoon. Sash and Williams previously spent one season on McCollum’s staff at Drake, and will now follow their boss to Iowa City.

Hailing from Oskaloosa, Iowa, Sash brings 22 years of coaching experience to the Hawkeyes, including one season each as the head coach at Indian Hills Community College and Des Moines Area Community College. Sash is the older brother of the late Iowa football safety Tyler Sash, who had a standout career with the Hawkeyes before moving on to the professional ranks with the New York Giants.

“I am ecstatic and beyond grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this staff, under the leadership of coach McCollum,” Sash said. “As a native Iowan and a lifelong Hawkeye, I cannot wait to ‘Fight for Iowa’, while proudly wearing the black and gold.”

“Josh has been an integral part of our success at Drake,” McCollum said in a press release. “He continues to impress me with his basketball acumen and his ability to be a sounding board for me as he is a former head coach. We’re so excited to have him on our staff.”

Hailing from St Joseph, Missouri, Williams has served as an assistant coach for Wyoming, Indiana State, the NBA’s Detroit Pistons, and for several teams in the NBA G-League. Williams also played for McCollum at Division II member Northwest Missouri State 2009-14, leading the Bearcats to a Sweet 16 appearance during his senior campaign.

“My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Hawkeye community,” Williams said. “We look forward to building great relationships in a special place like Iowa City.”

“Bryston was my first recruit ever in coaching,” McCollum said. “He brings an unmatched energy and is relentless in recruiting. He is great with player relationships and will be a huge asset to our program.”