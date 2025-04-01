Iowa City parent’s lawsuit dropped after Iowa Attorney General files to intervene

Lawyers for a transgender Iowa City parent dismissed a lawsuit against the Iowa City Community School District on Tuesday, just one day after Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed a motion to intervene in the case.

The parent, Finnegan Meadows, filed the suit against the school district after he was refused access to the men’s restroom during several afterschool events. His lawyers alleged that the refusal was a violation of the protections for public accommodations in Iowa’s Civil Rights law.

Iowa lawmakers recently amended the state’s civil rights laws to exclude gender identity as a protected class to protect the state’s laws that ban transgender Iowans from using the bathrooms aligning with their gender identity.

The ACLU of Iowa, who represented Meadows, asked for the case to be dismissed without prejudice on Tuesday, meaning the lawsuit can be brought again in the future. Lawyers for the school district filed for it to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can’t be filed again in the future, on March 21.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed a motion to intervene in the case on Monday, and a day later declared victory when the lawsuit was dismissed.

“That’s because the law is clear: boys’ bathrooms are for boys and girls’ bathrooms are for girls,” Bird said in a statement Tuesday. “This victory is reassurance for parents that grown adults won’t be allowed to use the wrong bathrooms at their children’s schools.”

Bird’s motion to intervene argued that since the state law removing protections for gender identity — cited in Meadows’ complaint — would be enacted July 1, 2025, that the courts would not have much to decide.

Lawyers for the school district argued the school was caught in a “catch 22,” which required it to break Iowa’s civil rights law or other state laws.

Meadows filed the case in early February and said that he had exclusively used men’s restrooms for 17 years before he was denied use of the men’s restroom in 2023 by school employees.