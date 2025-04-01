IC City Council contracts City Construction for pool replacement

The Iowa City City Council selected City Construction to contract the City Park Pool replacement project Tuesday for a budget of nearly $14 million.

For years, the council has discussed the renovations surrounding the City Park Pool as issues continued to surface.

Since 2022, community members have advocated for changes at the pool while providing additional feedback through in-person and online open houses, focus groups, and public surveys between October 2023 and March 2024.

In 2023, the council announced the pool would undergo a complete renovation, with the council and other city departments collaborating on design and other choices.

This came after Williams Architects assessed the pool, finding damage, structural deterioration, and severe water leaks.

A total amount of over five million gallons of water was lost during 2022, with an increase of around 55,000 gallons of water loss per day in 2023.

Now, after years of discussion, the City Park Pool replacement project is set to begin this spring.

The Iowa City City Council decided to award Iowa City-based City Construction as the contractor for the project, as they were the lowest bidder for the project.

According to meeting documents, the construction will provide community recreation experiences for users, community-inclusive entry options, gender-neutral restrooms, six 50-meter lap lanes, and increased accessibility, including ramps, in-water stairs, and zero-depth entry.

The city plans to conclude construction by next spring and reveal the new pool during Memorial Day weekend.